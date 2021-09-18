Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nuvei from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on Nuvei from C$110.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nuvei from $80.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Nuvei from C$123.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NUVCF traded up $7.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.40. 3,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,218. Nuvei has a twelve month low of $36.96 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.17.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

