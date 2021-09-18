Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Short Interest Down 54.1% in August

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the August 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ NYXH traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $30.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,590. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.73. Nyxoah has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

