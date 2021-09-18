O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Orange by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange by 10.4% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 250,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 12.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Orange by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Orange by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lowered Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, June 28th. cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orange presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.30. Orange S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

