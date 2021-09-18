O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,331,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,247,000 after acquiring an additional 610,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,500,000 after buying an additional 93,816 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,640,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,799,000 after acquiring an additional 403,950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Upwork by 150.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Upwork by 123.8% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPWK shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.50 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.54. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.82 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $224,891.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,115,933.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $135,519.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,671 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

