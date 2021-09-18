O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,037 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 100.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,024,481,000 after acquiring an additional 22,991,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Amphenol by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108,134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amphenol by 119.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,078,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880,817 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 70.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,301,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $943,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920,513 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Amphenol by 97.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,519,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $693,969,000 after buying an additional 5,195,318 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APH opened at $75.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $77.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

