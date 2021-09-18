O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 25.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in The Clorox by 677.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,709,000 after buying an additional 152,297 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at $200,453,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,211,000 after buying an additional 8,828 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

CLX stock opened at $166.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $159.32 and a 52 week high of $231.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.78.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

