O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

TRQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.89. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.14.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.