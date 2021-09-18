Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$4.75 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.56% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

TSE:OBE opened at C$3.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$294.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.86. Obsidian Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.36 and a 1-year high of C$5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.83, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$4.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$101.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

