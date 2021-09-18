Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Down to $13.54

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.54, but opened at $13.12. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 2,012 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.35 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

