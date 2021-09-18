Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Down to $13.54

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.54, but opened at $13.12. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 2,012 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43.
Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.35 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
