OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $20.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,235. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.87. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $85.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.18 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,642,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,074,000 after buying an additional 609,245 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,101,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,048,000 after purchasing an additional 537,982 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,318,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,177,000 after purchasing an additional 350,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

