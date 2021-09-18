OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.64.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OCFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.87.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 20.86%. Research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $38,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

