Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.41

Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.41 and traded as high as $6.64. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 93,285 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $87.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.98.
Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.
Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMEX)
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and extraction of deep-ocean minerals. It focuses on Exploraciones Oceanicas and Bismarck Gold projects. The company was founded by Gregory P. Stemm and John C. Morris in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.
Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.