Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.41

Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.41 and traded as high as $6.64. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 93,285 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $87.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMEX. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 25,399 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 24,040 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 20,756 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 58,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 18,996 shares during the period. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and extraction of deep-ocean minerals. It focuses on Exploraciones Oceanicas and Bismarck Gold projects. The company was founded by Gregory P. Stemm and John C. Morris in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

