Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Okta were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKTA. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 48.5% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 29.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $9,548,761.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,442.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 213,312 shares of company stock worth $53,625,369. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OKTA stock opened at $258.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.03 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKTA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.67.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.