Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $198.53 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will announce sales of $198.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $201.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $195.80 million. Old National Bancorp reported sales of $213.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $814.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $805.60 million to $822.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $204.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,261,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,153. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 424,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $444,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 96,091.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 43,241 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

