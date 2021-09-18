Open Predict Token (OPT) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 18th. Open Predict Token has a market capitalization of $140,759.28 and approximately $1,167.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Open Predict Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00059841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.05 or 0.00134386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013328 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00046837 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.24 or 0.00752541 BTC.

About Open Predict Token

Open Predict Token (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

