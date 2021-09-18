Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ecolab in a report issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ecolab’s FY2021 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.60.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $218.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.22. The firm has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $231.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 19.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 5.3% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.