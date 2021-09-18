OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) COO Ramy A. Mahmoud Sells 12,499 Shares of Stock

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,872.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20. OptiNose, Inc. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 152.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%. Equities research analysts predict that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in OptiNose by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in OptiNose by 1.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in OptiNose by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in OptiNose by 67.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in OptiNose during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.