Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ORCL has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Shares of ORCL opened at $86.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $236.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,808,800 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,245,198,000 after purchasing an additional 305,595 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,158,382,000 after purchasing an additional 539,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $965,088,000 after purchasing an additional 205,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $856,570,000 after purchasing an additional 118,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

