Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.38.

ORCL opened at $86.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oracle has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $91.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,808,800 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

