Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $66.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ORCL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.38.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL stock opened at $86.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.63. Oracle has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The firm has a market cap of $236.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,808,800. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.