ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ ORBC remained flat at $$11.49 during trading on Monday. 22 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $915.25 million, a PE ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.57. ORBCOMM has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.61.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $65.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.82 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ORBCOMM will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 92.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM, Inc engages in the provision of network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications. Its products are designed to track, monitor, control and enhance security for a variety of assets, such as heavy equipment; fixed asset monitoring; government and homeland security; and in industries for manufacturing, warehousing, and supply chain management.

