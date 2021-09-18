Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by 53.0% over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 75.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.0%.

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41. Orchid Island Capital has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $615.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orchid Island Capital stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jonestrading upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

