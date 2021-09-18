ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Director Sells $17,685.30 in Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Director Richard A. Heyman sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $17,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ORIC opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $991.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.24. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORIC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

