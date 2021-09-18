ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Director Sells $17,685.30 in Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Director Richard A. Heyman sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $17,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ORIC opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $991.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.24. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on ORIC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.
