Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Holdings Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 106.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,660 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $19,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 31.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Owens Corning by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $91.69 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $64.56 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

