Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.450-$6.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Oxford Industries also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.200-$0.300 EPS.

Oxford Industries stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $86.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,957. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.62. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $114.47.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.82%.

OXM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.33.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,420 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.