Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.120-$1.270 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.700 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OXM. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.33.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.81. The stock had a trading volume of 500,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.60 and its 200 day moving average is $91.62. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.82%.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.