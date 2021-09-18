P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.45

P10 Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PIOE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 32616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.46.

P10 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PIOE)

P10 Holdings, Inc is an alternative asset management investment firm. The firm’s purpose is to create long-term value by providing risk-adjusted returns through private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. It focusses on long-term value creation in opportunities where it sees significant potential for sustainable profit growth.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for P10 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P10 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.