PAC Global (PAC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $359,131.00

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAC Global has a market cap of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00040318 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007534 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $455.49 or 0.00950883 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About PAC Global

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

