Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) Shares Bought by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTMC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 16,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 15,799 shares in the last quarter.

BATS PTMC opened at $35.34 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.36.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.