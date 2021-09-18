PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PageGroup to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of PageGroup from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $188.92.

PageGroup stock opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.50 and a beta of 0.99. PageGroup has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $8.61.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

