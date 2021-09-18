Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $525.00 at Truist

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Summit Insights reissued a buy rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $550.00 price objective (up from $455.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $506.13.

PANW stock opened at $476.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.23. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $495.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of -91.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total value of $690,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total value of $3,177,237.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,766,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $49,532,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.7% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,257.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 89,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,381,000 after purchasing an additional 83,237 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,221 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,840,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

