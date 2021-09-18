Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 44.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 376,958 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 300,215 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $66,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.47. The stock had a trading volume of 10,039,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,526,752. The company has a market cap of $333.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.35 and a 200 day moving average of $181.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.