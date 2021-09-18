Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $122.88 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 310,562 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,958 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.7% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $122,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $459.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,409,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,515. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $441.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $469.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $203.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.32.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,686,519. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

