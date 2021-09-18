Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $49.74 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 562.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,447 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $49,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,879,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,643,000 after acquiring an additional 147,365 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,021,000 after acquiring an additional 24,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Public Storage by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSA traded down $6.35 on Friday, reaching $311.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,408,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,935. The firm has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $316.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.94. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $212.22 and a 52 week high of $332.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 75.40%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.91.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.