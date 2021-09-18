Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,839 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,484 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $91,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,541 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total transaction of $2,520,205.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,305 shares of company stock worth $40,748,841 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $3.70 on Friday, reaching $209.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,877,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,281. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $117.25 and a 52-week high of $228.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.31.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.