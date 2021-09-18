Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 136,242 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,350,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 136,242 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.52% of PulteGroup worth $73,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 309.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 39.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 22.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

PulteGroup stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,720,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

