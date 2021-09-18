Pancake Bunny Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.70 Million (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for $4.62 or 0.00009542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. Pancake Bunny has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pancake Bunny alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00059789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002863 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.14 or 0.00134469 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00013287 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00046735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

About Pancake Bunny

Pancake Bunny (CRYPTO:BUNNY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pancake Bunny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pancake Bunny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.