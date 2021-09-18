Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Short Interest Down 39.7% in August

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,900 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the August 15th total of 309,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 530,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PANL stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,077. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $252.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.76. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.20.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.

In other Pangaea Logistics Solutions news, insider One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 49,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $264,558.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at $302,271.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 230.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 435,298 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth about $1,655,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 109,625.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 317,913 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth about $827,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth about $796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

