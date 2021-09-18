Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Shares of PANL opened at $5.54 on Friday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $252.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

In other Pangaea Logistics Solutions news, insider One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 49,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $264,558.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at $302,271.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 50,860 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 37,195 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 37.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.