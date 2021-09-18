Parachute Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $256,601.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, Parachute has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. Parachute has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $256,601.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00050222 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000473 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 91.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 612,976,692 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

