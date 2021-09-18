Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the August 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 153.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Get Paradox Interactive AB (publ) alerts:

PRXXF stock remained flat at $$18.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. Paradox Interactive AB has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09.

Paradox Interactive AB operates as publisher of strategy games for personal computer and console. Its brands include Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders and the World of Darkness catalogue of brands.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.