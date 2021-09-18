PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $29,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL traded down $6.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.34. 8,117,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,337,205. The stock has a market cap of $324.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.40, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $285.19 and a 200 day moving average of $269.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

