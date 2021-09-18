Peanut Market Cap Achieves $2.99 Million (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Peanut has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and $646,071.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peanut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000659 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peanut has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00058446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.60 or 0.00130746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013138 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00046797 BTC.

Peanut Profile

Peanut is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peanut using one of the exchanges listed above.

