Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.87. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $34.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 19.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Todd Poland purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $165,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $824,400. 5.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

