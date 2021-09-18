PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Receives $87.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFSI. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

PFSI traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,364. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.20. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $49.67 and a twelve month high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.45.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 46.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $890,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 6,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.66 per share, with a total value of $436,301.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,860,200. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $616,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $267,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 216.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

