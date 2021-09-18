Peony Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, Peony has traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000523 BTC on popular exchanges. Peony has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $19,319.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00050453 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000477 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 92.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 26,855,205 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.