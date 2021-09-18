People s United Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 544,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.8% of People s United Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. People s United Financial Inc. owned about 0.47% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $36,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 457,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,010,000 after buying an additional 299,825 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 928,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,945,000 after buying an additional 33,421 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $515,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $67.96. 510,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,654. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $70.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

