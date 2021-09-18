People s United Financial Inc. Buys 10,390 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 877,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,390 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 2.1% of People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $94,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $284,000. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period.

BATS EFG traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.80. 596,949 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

