People s United Financial Inc. Has $18.83 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $18,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EW. Raymond James lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.42. 3,695,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $123.27. The company has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.95.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,350,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $769,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,530 shares of company stock valued at $11,055,715 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

