People s United Financial Inc. Raises Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of People s United Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $53,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $86.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,904,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,885. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.24. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $86.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.013 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.